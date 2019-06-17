First ever LGBTQ women-only night out to launch in Leeds

An all-female night out for LGBTQ women is launching for the first time in Leeds city centre.

Grind is a women-only night out specifically for lesbian and trans women, which is to hit the Leeds clubbing scene during Pride weekend over the Summer.

The night was spearheaded by nightclub manager Gemma Priestley, who spotted a gap in the city's nightlife scene.

"We're not man haters", said Gemma, who owns Mansion nightclub in York. "It's just a way for LGBT women to go out and celebrate who they are in a safe space."

The event is to launch for the first time on Sunday August 4, during the Leeds Pride weekend, at Wire on Call Lane, while a second will be hosted at Hifi on Central Road.

Gemma added: "I think there is a stereotype attached to LGBT nights that it's all cheesy music like YMCA, but this will be just regular R'n'B and chart vibes.

"The feedback so far has been really positive - although there have been a few guys who said, 'what if we wanted to come?'

Grind will launch on Sunday, August 4 at Wire from 10pm onwards.