What’s in store at Yorkshire’s music venues in 2018

For music lovers in the region there is plenty to look foward in 2018. Duncan Seaman takes a look at what is coming up.

So, another year over and a new one just begun – and where better to blow away the cobwebs over the next few weeks than at one of Yorkshire’s many excellent music venues?

This month’s highlights include the folk rock of This Is The Kit at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on January 18, indie trio The Cribs at Sheffield Foundry on January 20 and Hull University on January 26, singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson at Pocklington Arts Centre on January 23, and the swift return to Leeds of former Kaiser Chief Nick Hodgson, for a gig at Headrow House, Leeds on January 26 to coincide with release of his debut solo album Tell Your Friends.

For those with a taste for vintage punk rock, there’s The Damned at O2 Academy Leeds on January 30 – touring their first album in ten years – and the once notorious Dead Boys at the Brudenell Social Club on January 31.

From January 29 to February 4 there’s chance to celebrate the region’s grassroots venues, at Independent Venue Week. Now in its fifth year, the event will feature more participating venues than ever; in Yorkshire these include Black Dyke Mills Heritage in Bradford; The Leadmill, Picture House Social, The Harley and Record Junkee in Sheffield; The Venue in Selby, The Grayston Unity, The Lantern, Alexandra Beer House and Arden Road Social Club in Halifax; Hebden Bridge Trades Club; Brudenell Social Club, Oporto and The Lending Room @ The Library in Leeds; and The Live Room in Saltaire. Nadine Shah and Adrian Utley of Portishead are this year’s IVW ambassadors and the week, which runs from January 29 to February 4, will again be supported by Steve Lamacq of BBC 6 Music.

With a host of acts on tour, February is shaping up to be a busy month. The First Direct Arena in Leeds welcomes The Script on February 2, Paul Weller on February 23 and the reliably controversial Morrissey on February 24. Leeds Academy plays host to Alien Ant Farm on February 11, Don Broco on February 17 and Franz Ferdinand on February 19. At Belgrave Music Hall there’s Baxter Dury on February 19 and drum and bass pioneer Roni Size on February 25, while in the Howard Assembly Room US singer and author Willy Vlautin performs on February 4 and MOBO Award winner Zara McFarlane brings her fusion of jazz, soul and reggae on February 9.

Bingley rock band Marmozets have shows at The Warehouse in Leeds on February 10 and The Leadmill, Sheffield on February 11. Also in the The Leadmill that month are former Mansun singer Paul Draper on February 3, BRITS Choice award winner Jorja Smith on February 7, and British Sea Power on February 9. Singer-songwriter Beth Orton plays at Plug on February 8, Henry Rollins is at the Foundry on February 12 and one of 2018’s hottest tips, The Orielles, from Halifax, play at Yellow Arch Studio in Sheffield on February 17.

Still buoyed by its highly successful year as UK City of Culture, Hull welcomes Erasure to the City Hall on February 7 while the University hosts Rebecca Ferguson on February 18 and Sheffield’s The Sherlocks, one of 2017’s biggest breakthrough acts, on February 15.

In York there’s veteran rock ’n’ roller Joe Brown at The Grand Opera House on February 3 while Paul Carrack plays at Harrogate Convention Centre on February 9.

A packed gig schedule for March sees Paloma Faith headline the First Direct Arena in Leeds on March 2; the same venue also hosts Elbow on March 6, Stereophonics on March 10, the 40 Years of Disco tour featuring Sister Sledge, Rose Royce and Boney M on March 15, R&B star Jason Derulo on March 16 and Flight of the Conchords, New Zealand’s self-proclaimed “fourth most popular guitar-based digi-bongo acapella-rap-funk-comedy folk duo” on March 27.

Also in Leeds there’s 6 Music favourites Django Django at The Church on March 3, Everything Everything at O2 Academy on March 6 and Tune-Yards at The Church on March 17. Jake Bugg plays at the Grand Theatre on March 4 and The Stranglers are at O2 Academy on March 22.

Reunited Britpop band Sleeper will be jogging a few memories at O2 Academy Sheffield on March 2 and O2 Academy Leeds on March 16. Various venues across the Steel City will host Outlines Festival on March 2 and there’s also an opportunity to see The Wombats at the Academy on March 9, Yes at the City Hall on March 14, Sam Smith at Sheffield Arena on March 20 and Gary Numan at the Foundry on March 21.

Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen performs at Sheffield City Hall on March 7 and Pocklington Arts Centre on March 8. Moya Brennan, the voice of Clannad, is at The Junction in Goole on March 9.

Flight of the Conchords also have two dates at York Barbican, on March 9 and 10, and Belle and Sebastian are at the city’s Grand Opera House on March 20.

80s star Paul Young has shows at Hull University on March 3 and Warehouse 23 in Wakefield on March 16. Also in Hull there’s Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze at Fruit on March 17 and Gary Numan at the City Hall on March 20.