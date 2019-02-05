This is when and where you can apply for the X Factor in Leeds

Aspiring singers will have the chance to audition for the next series of the X Factor in Leeds in March.

The city will once again be a stop on the shows nationwide hunt for the next unknown talent to star in the upcoming series.

The X Factor team will be at St John’s Shopping Centre in Leeds on Saturday, March 16, between 9am and 6pm and Sunday, March 17 between 10am and 6pm.

Groups and solo singers aged 14 and over are encouraged to attend the open audition and can register online or just turn up on the day.

For those aged under 16 in full time education, auditions will only be available after 4.30pm.

Under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have a valid ID.

For those unable to attend the open audition, hopefuls can also apply via the show's website or send a video audition via WhatsApp to 07733 222 927.

All details, including terms and conditions, can be found on the ITV website, www.itv.com/xfactor