This is how you can get tickets to see pop icons Busted at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds

Noughties pop icons Busted are heading to Leeds for two intimate shows as part of their new album launch.

The three-piece boy band have announced three live shows to launch new album 'Half Way There', with two being at the Brudenell Social Club in Hyde Park.

The shows will be at 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday, February 6.

The new album from the singers of 'What I Go To School For' and 'Crashed The Wedding' will be officially released on February 8.

This is how you get tickets

Tickets are available from Crash Records.

The show is open to all ages, and tickets can be purchased as part of a bundle, including the band's new album, which can be bought on CD, vinyl or red vinyl.

Bundles are available for £15.99 to £23.99.

If you'd like a bundle with tickets for the earlier show, click here.

If you'd like a bundle with tickets for the later show, click here.

