The finale wave of bands playing Live at Leeds 2019 has been announced

Have your say

The last wave of bands and artists playing Live at Leeds this year has been revealed.

Joining headliners Tom Grennan, Metronomy and Sundara Karma are a host of new artists.

Over 30 new acts have been announced including acoustic duo Seafret, Dublin band The Murder Capital and indie-pop quartet Sea Girls.

Other known names are Kate Tempest, Swim Deep and Drenge.

The city centre festival is held on the first bank holiday weekend of May.

This year the date will be Saturday, May 4.

-> Leeds Festival 2019: This is when the next wave of bands will be announced

Live at Leeds is held in various venues across Leeds including popular music venues like the o2 and Brudenell Social Club, as well as smaller clubs and pubs in the city centre.

Tickets are £36 and can be purchased online or in the city's independent music stores Crash Records and Jumbo Records.

They can also be purchased without booking fees at Brudenell Social Club, O2 Academy Leeds Box Office and the Trinity Leeds Customer Service Lounge.

The festival prides itself on being a 'music festival for new and emerging artists in indie, pop and rock'

Last year's line-up saw huge acts like The Vaccines, Peace and Lewis Capaldi - who is now storming the charts with his single 'Someone You Loved.'

-> Leeds Festival pays tribute and shares amazing video after death of The Prodigy front man Keith Flint