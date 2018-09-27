Soft Cell ‘say hello, wave goodbye’ with concert to be broadcast live in cinemas

Synth-pop pioneers Soft Cell’s final concert is to be broadcast live from London to cinemas across the country on Sunday.

Celebrating the their 40th anniversary, this will be the duo’s only and last ever show, as well as their first in 15 years.

Brought to fans by leading event cinema distributor More2Screen, cinema screens across the UK and Ireland will broadcast live via satellite the entire show, bringing audiences front and centre to the electrifying energy and atmosphere of this momentous occasion at London’s The O2 Arena.

This is a unique way to experience an event that is sure to go down in pop music history, as one of Britain’s seminal bands, formed by Marc Almond and Dave Ball in Leeds, ‘Say Hello, Wave Goodbye’ with an incredible finale live on the big screen.

The filming of Soft Cell’s final live show is a Live Here Now production in partnership with Toward Infinity. The show will be broadcast in 5.1 surround sound audio and will be filmed in full HD with a comprehensive 13 camera set-up, directed by Tim Sidwell (Bring Me The Horizon, Marillion, Steps, Bananarama).

One of the most influential groups to emerge from the electronic music scene in the UK in the 1980s, Soft Cell produced five albums of original material, book-ended by their debut, 1981’s Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, and 2002’s Cruelty Without Beauty.

The unique combination of Ball’s musicianship and Almond’s tender yet assured delivery on songs such as Memorabilia, Torch, and their trademark Say Hello, Wave Goodbye inhabits a unique place in British music history.

Tainted Love, Soft Cell’s worldwide Number One hit, is perhaps the most emblematic and evocative song of the era. A cover of Gloria Jones’ Northern Soul staple that kept the original’s yearning tone, Soft Cell enveloped the track with a slowed down instantly recognisable synth riff – a nod to pop music’s past, yet wholly updated with the fresh, modern sound of the 80s that still holds up to this day.

Intervening years have seen both Almond and Ball’s talent recognised with successful solo careers in their own right, with Almond awarded an Ivor Novello Inspiration Award in 2013, as well as an OBE this year’s New Year’s Honours List. Ball went on to form The Grid, peaking with million-selling international hit Swamp Thing, as well as working as a producer and writer for the likes of Kylie Minogue and remixer for David Bowie, Pet Shop Boys, Erasure, Yello & The B-52’s.

For more information and cinema listings visit http://www.softcell.co.uk/cinema-screenings/