Slam Dunk Festival adds more big names to the Leeds line-up

More big names have been added to the line up when the Slam Dunk Festival rocks Leeds over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

American powerhouses The Bronx, visceral outfit Cancer Bats and hardcore supergroup Angel Du$t have been announced to join Glassjaw, Gallows, Turnstile and Knocked Loose, completing the first of two heavy stages set to feature at this year’s festival which takes place at Temple Newsam on Saturday May 25.

Of the line up addition, Cancer Bats said: "I'm not even gonna pretend to hide how pumped we are to be playing a stage packed with our best homies."

Mixing British punk sensibilities, 90s grunge with contemporary indie melodies, Milk Teeth are set to make their return to the festival after their guitar driven debut was marked as a festival highlight in 2017 and new this year are Australian band, Pagan, making its Slam Dunk debut.

The acts which have confirmed so far are All Time Low, Angels Du$t, Anti-Flag, Atreyu, Bad Religion, Bullet For My Valentine, Cancer Bats, Gallows, Glassjaw, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, Knocked Loose, Lagwagon, Less Than Jake, Mad Caddies, Millencolin, Milk Teeth, New Found Glory, NOFX, Pagan, Real Friends, Saves The Day, Seaway, Silverstein, Simple Plan, Story Of The Year, The Bombpops, The Bronx, The Get Up Kids, The Interrupters, The Menzingers, The Word Alive, Tiny Moving Parts, Trophy Eyes, Turnstile, Waterparks, WSTR.

Tickets are on sale now and are available from http://slamdunkfestival.com/