Rod Stewart announces huge new Leeds date on 2019 UK tour

Rod Stewart is extending his 2019 UK winter arena tour to include a date at Leeds First Direct Arena.

Due to the huge demand for the previously announced shows, Rod is playing extra arena dates in support of the release of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses which debuted at number one.

Rod Stewart announces huge Leeds date as part of UK tour

He will play Leeds First Direct Arena on Wednesday, December 11.

Tickets for the additional dates go on general sale at 9am on Friday, February 22 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Rod Stewart Live in Concert has already announced 18 dates in 2019 with headline shows at football stadiums, outdoor venues and arenas across England and Scotland from May through to July and November through to December including two shows at London’s O2.

His Leeds date is the third Yorkshire date on the tour which will also see Rod play York Racecourse (June 1) and Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane (June 15).

The fully seated tour is being promoted by Cuffe and Taylor whose director Peter Taylor said: “Rod Stewart continues to wow fans both old and new across the world. The demand for his UK shows in 2019 has been phenomenal so we are delighted to be adding a Leeds date to what is going to be a magnificent tour.

“These winter arena dates compliment what is mostly an outdoor summer tour and we can’t wait to get back on the road to witness hundreds of thousands of people enjoying the most incredible night watching Rod perform live.”

With his signature voice, style and songwriting, Rod Stewart has transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the American standards; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career.

Rod’s 2019 shows promise to be filled with both classics and new hits in his dazzling signature style. As one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide, his performance will include show stopping classics from his glittering career as well as new album Blood Red Roses - a deeply personal 13-track collection of originals and three covers.

Rod has earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became ‘Sir Rod Stewart’ after being knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

Rod Stewart Live In Concert will see Rod play the following dates:

Weds 22 May Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

Tues 28 May Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Fri 31 May Southampton, St Mary’s Stadium

Sat 1 June York, York Racecourse

Tues 4 June Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

Fri 7 June Ipswich, Portman Road Stadium

Sat 8 June Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium

Wed 12 June Aberdeen, AECC

Fri 14 June Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium

Sat 15 June Sheffield, Bramall Lane Stadium

Tues 09 July Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Fri 12 July Brighton & Hove, The 1st Central County Ground

Sat 13 July Lancashire, Lytham Festival

Sat 23 November – Manchester, Manchester Arena*

Thurs 28 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Sat 30 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Tues 10 December – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Weds 11 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena*

Fri 13 December – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham*

Tues 17 December – London, The O2

Thurs 19 December – London The O2