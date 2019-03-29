Retro bands like 5ive, B*Witched and S Club are going on tour together - here’s how to get tickets

Have your say

Two massive decades in music will go head to head in an arena tour this October and November.

Stepback! 90s Vs 00s is a clash of the titans as acts from two decades go head-to-head on stage in the top selling throwback night.

Chart topping bands from the time will be playing at the events, including ‘90s boy band sensation 5ive, C’est la Vie singers B*Witched and noughties hitmakers, S Club.

Other headliners include Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazin’ Squad, Big Brovaz, Booty Luv and 911.

Bands from the ‘90s take on bands from the ‘00s

Also on the bill will be Atomic Kitten, who were the first all girl group to hit number one in the singles, albums and DVD charts simultaneously, and X Factor winner Shayne Ward.

Promoter James Penny said, “The appetite for nostalgia has never been stronger, and we are thrilled to present this full on throwback fest across UK Arenas this autumn.

“This tour promises to be a massive hit. It will be a glamorous, action-packed extravaganza with no skimping on the sequins or dance moves.

“Stepback! 90s Vs 00s is going to be unmissable for any pop fan - a retro party like never before!”

Extra shows added

To meet phenomenal demand a further six arena dates have been added to the tour. These are Sheffield, Wembley, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool and Brighton.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now via www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk

Full tour dates are:

Manchester Arena - 25th October

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911

FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - 27th October ( JUST ADDED)

Five, S Club, Atomic Kitten (TBC), Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovaz/Booty Luv, 911

The SSE Arena, Wembley - 1st November ( JUST ADDED)

Five, S Club, Atomic Kitten, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovaz/Booty Luv, 911

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff - 2nd November ( JUST ADDED)

Five, S Club, Atomic Kitten, Fatman Scoop, Shayne Ward, Blazing Squad, Big Brovaz/Booty Luv, 911

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - 8th November ( JUST ADDED)

Five, S Club, Atomic Kitten, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovaz/Booty Luv, 911

Newcastle Utilita Arena - 9th November

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911

Birmingham Resorts world Arena - 10th November

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911

Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena - 17th November

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - 16th November( JUST ADDED)

Five, S Club, Atomic Kitten, Fatman Scoop, Shayne Ward, East 17, Big Brovaz/Booty Luv

Milton Keynes Marshall Arena - 23rd November

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911

Bournemouth Windsor Hall - 24th November

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911

The Brighton Centre, Brighton - 29th November

Five, S Club, Atomic Kitten, Fatman Scoop, Shayne Ward, Blazing Squad, Big Brovaz/Booty Luv, 911

Leeds First Direct Arena - 30th November

5ive, B*Witched, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazing Squad, Big Brovas, Booty Luv, 911