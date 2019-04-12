Record Store Day 2019 - The 13 albums Leeds gave the world
Many of the songs featured on these albums could be the soundtrack to your life.
And they all have one thing in common - they were all released by pop acts hailing from, or with connections to, Leeds. READ MORE: 30 unseen photos from inside Leeds nightclubs in the 1990s
1. Employment, Kaiser Chiefs
Released in March 2005 it peaked at number two in the charts almost a year after its release, due to the band's success at the Brit Awards.
2. Entertainment\! - Gang of Four
The debut album by this English post-punk band released in September 1979. It draws on punk but also incorporates the influence of funk, dance music, reggae and dub.
3. Present Tense - Wild Beasts
The fourth studio album by Wild Beasts. It was preceded by the single Wanderlust released on the same day in February 2014.
4. Kaleide - Sky Larkin
Released in 201 by this indie rock band who are Katie Harkin (vocals, guitar, keys)'Nestor Matthews (drums) and Michael Matthews (bass).
