Pixes are coming to O2 Academy Leeds - how to get tickets

US rock legends Pixies are coming to Leeds in September.

It's to coincide with the release of their new studio album this autumn.

It will be only the second time Black Francis and co have returned to Leeds since headlining Leeds Festival in Bramham Park in 2005.

When will Pixies be coming to Leeds O2 Academy?

The band will be playing on Tuesday September 17.



Where else are Pixies playing on their UK tour?

Pixies will also be playing:

Friday September 13 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Saturday September 14 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions

Monday September 16 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy

Wednesday September 18 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Friday September 20 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Saturday September 21 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy

Sunday September 22 – GLASGOW O2 Academy

Monday September 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Wednesday September 25 – BELFAST Ulster Hall

Thursday September 26 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

When are tickets available?

Tickets are available on Friday April 5 at 10am.

O2 priority customers can get tickets from 10am on Wednesday April 3.

Ticket prices have not yet been made available.



How do you get tickets for Pixies at O2 Leeds Academy?

Tickets will be sold online at Ticketmaster

The booking line number is 0844 248 1585 and open from 10am.

For tickets in the accessible areas call 0800 988 4440.

The venue box office is open from 12 noon to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

