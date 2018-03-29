Noel Gallagher, Shed Seven and Jake Bugg to headline Bingley Music Live

Organisers of Bradford’s premiere music festival, Bingley Music Live have confirmed their biggest line-up to date with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Shed Seven and Jake Bugg taking the top spots.

Following a sell-out year in 2017, the festival’s twelfth year promises to be its biggest to date.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will top the bill at Myrtle Park after a hugely successful 2017 when their critically acclaimed album, Who Built The Moon, reached number one in the album charts.

Fans of Noel Gallagher’s previous work will be pleased to hear that, as well as a wealth of new material and High Flying Birds hits such as In The Heat Of The Moment and The Dying Of The Light, Noel’s set at Bingley Music Live 2018 will include a number of Oasis classics.

Joining the top tier bill are Britpop wonders, Shed Seven, who have enjoyed overwhelming success after their return in 2017 when they sold out venues across the UK.

Championed for their skill at ‘turning indefinable, touching, northern melancholy into huge, uplifting anthems’, Shed Seven’s return has turned them into an unmissable live act.

Shed Seven play at Bingley Music Live. Picture: Tom Oxley

BML’s third headliner is fiery anthem maker, Jake Bugg who burst into the national consciousness in 2011 after being selected to play Glastonbury Festival.

Bugg’s electric fusion of retro folk with blistering contemporary rock riffs has seen him release a plethora of hits such as Two Fingers and Lightning Bolt from 2012’s eponymous debut. He released his fourth studio album, Hearts That Strain in 2017, a follow up to 2016’s On My One.

Festival-revellers can delight in sets from Wakefield trio, The Cribs, who rose to cult status in the UK for their gritty indie-rock. The band released their eighth studio album, 24 7 Rock Star S***, in 2017 returning to their old stomping grounds on an alternative-town tour.

Shoegaze fans will rejoice with a set from Oxford’s Ride which originally emerged in 1988. Ride returned to the airwaves in 2017 with the critically acclaimed Weather Diaries.

John Lydon brings his band Public Image Ltd to Bingley.

Former Sex Pistol, John Lydon’s experimental post-punk project, Public Image Ltd joins BML’s line-up.

The 1998 Mercury Music Prize winners, Gomez, will bring a wealth of hits, and youthful indie rockers, Peace, will delight audiences with their new track, Power.

Marmozets will showcase songs from their brand new album, Knowing What You Know Now and Essex born artist, Ratboy, will please festival-goers with his distinctive blend of hip-hop with indie-rock.

Bingley Music Live’s organisers have promised that many more acts will be announced on Thursday, April 26.

Noel Gallagher shot to fame with Oasis in 1993 when they signed a deal with Creation Records, releasing their debut, Definitely Maybe, in 1994. Since then, the band released seven studio albums, one live album, five compilation albums, and six studio albums.

Oasis sold an estimated 70 million records worldwide and are cited in the Guinness World Records as the most successful act in the United Kingdom between 1995 and 2005.

The band’s most widely renowned songs such as Wonderwall, Supersonic and Don’t Look Back In Anger have been known to make it into Noel Gallagher’s solo set.

Released in November 2017 via Sour Mash Records, Who Built The Moon is the third album from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

The record debuted at number one and received gold certification less than two weeks after its release.

Who Built The Moon’s success completed a hat-trick of number one solo records and was a record-breaking tenth consecutive chart-topping studio album for Gallagher.

The 2018 event has many surprises in store with an improved site plan and new features still to be revealed.

Tickets for Bingley Music Live 2018 are now on sale.

Weekend tickets will be priced at £75 and will be available for outright purchase or via an instalment payment plan.

Phase two tickets begin on Thursday April 26 at 5pm, at which point prices will rise to £85.

Prospective festival-goers are advised to purchase during phase one to avoid any disappointment as tickets are expected to sell fast.

Tickets and information is available from bingleymusiclive.com.

Bingley Music Live takes place in Myrtle Park Park from August 31 to September 2.

Phil Barker, Assistant Director Sport & Culture at Bradford Council, said: “We are thrilled to bring such a high quality programme to Bingley Music Live.

“In recent years, the festival has gone from strength-to-strength, however, this year’s line-up is going to be difficult to top.

“Tickets will sell fast so book now to avoid disappointment.”