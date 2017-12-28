Nadine Shah among first acts annoucned for Deer Shed Festival 2018

Family-friendly Deer Shed Festival has announced the first acts for its ninth event, which is set to take place in July 2018.

Tyneside singer songwriter Nadine Shah is an important voice in contemporary British music. In her own words, the job of the new album Holiday Destination was to “humanise the dehumanised through individual stories”. The record became one of BBC 6 Music’s Albums Of The Year for 2017.

This is the Kit

A band built for playing a summer evening set out in the sunny fields, This Is The Kit will return to Baldersby Park after mesmerising Deer Shed in 2016. Essentially an alias for alt-folk singer-songwriter Kate Stables, This Is The Kit, in harmony with others like Laura Marling, Beth Orton and The Staves, embody the evolving voice of contemporary British folk.

From humble beginnings – winning their high school talent contest – Blaenavon have grown up alongside their core fan base. Their debut album That’s Your Lot explores friendship, sadness, hope, love held and lost, and all the confusions of youth in a world that is slowly revealing itself.

HMLTD will headline the In The Dock stage, with Deer Shed believing they are the most exhilarating new live band around.

Dream Wife write arty, indie bangers that compel anyone in earshot to lose it dancing. Deer Shed have been trying to book Sivu for years.

James Page is a true composer – each track an intricate tapestry of delicate vocals, synths and strings.

On the comedy bill is James Acaster.

Deer Shed runs from July 20-22, 2018 at Baldersby Park, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire. www.deershedfestival.com