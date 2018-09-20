Music preview: York’s Little Festival of Live Music returns

After nearly a year of planning and prepping the wait for this year’s York’s Little Festival of Live Music is nearly over.

The multi-award-winning festival will run from September 21-29 (excluding September 24 and 25) on Parliament Street, York and will feature 28 of the finest musicians and bands from across the north of England.

Folk duo Plumhall are to play at York's Little Festival of Live Music.

The biannual event which hosts a small festival in the spring and a large festival alongside the York Food and Drink Festival has gone from strength to strength since it was accidentally created in 2013. The festival has generated a reputation as one of Yorkshire’s finest music festivals which attracts large numbers of audiences each year. However, that is all going to change shortly, as last month the organiser of York’s Little Festival of Live Music announced that she’ll be going on an extended break after the September festival.

Ellen Cole, the curator of the festival, says: “I love hosting and organising the September festival, however I am keen to take some time out from the main event to focus on Eboracum Sessions, which is my newest music project. I am also eager to explore new music opportunities, which I haven’t had time to explore. Having this time away will enable me to explore these opportunities whilst at the same time looking for new ways to continue to enhance cultural experiences through York’s Little Festival of Live Music.”

This year’s music festival will feature renowned folk, roots and rock ’n’ roll group the Jon Palmer Acoustic Band, who rarely play in York; independent musician Rachel Croft, who is well-known for her unique interpretation of alternative ethereal folk; voice of an angel Edwina Hayes, who has won her reputation as a true natural talent of gentle folk-Americana; and American BritPop group Bull who have recently returned to their hometown of York after a hugely successful tour of America.

Other acts who will be performing include Molly Teasdale, The Rusty Pegs, Stan Smith, Laura Kindelan, Ava Rose and Charlie Daykin, Leather’o, Bruni, The Bronze, Paul Lewis, The Southern Wild, Union Jill, White Sail, Ramona Rose, Jack Parker, Flora Greysteel, Ava Rose and Peter Hyndman, Evie Barrand, Casee Wilson, Smith n Wallace; award winning singer-songwriter Nick Hall from Plumhall who will be playing a rare solo set; established musician Andy Doonan who has recently released his highly anticipated new single Somebody Loves You after a two-year hiatus; multi-award-winning musician and Masterchef 2018 quarter-finalist Jess Gardham; renowned folk musician Boss Caine and North Lincolnshire’s folk extravaganza Ramble Gamble, who are returning to the festival after rave reviews in 2017.

Ellen adds: “The line-up is phenomenal this year and we cannot wait to see what our audiences think. We pride ourselves on ensuring that the venue is fully accessible so that we can offer a family-friendly and fully inclusive event each year so that everyone can get involved with our incredible festival.

“We showcase the work of a diverse range of musicians as our aim is to inspire and encourage our audiences to actively go out and watch local, regional and national artists regardless of whether they have a record deal or not. There is a lot of talent not just in York, but also Yorkshire and beyond, and the aim of our festival is to offer a platform for that talent.”

Entry into the festival is free of charge and everyone is welcome. Throughout the event, York’s Little Festival of Live Music will be fundraising for York Mind, a local charity which helps local people with mental ill-health. Any donations, however big or small, will be greatly appreciated.

York’s Little Festival of Live Music will take place from Friday September 21–Saturday September 29 (excluding September 24 and 25) and the music will take place each evening from 5pm-9pm.

For more information go to: facebook.com/YorksLittleFestivalOfLiveMusic, follow on Twitter: @live_music_fest visit: instagram.com/littlemusicfestival/ or email: yorkslivemusicfestival@gmail.com.