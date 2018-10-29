Music preview: Michael Bolton at Sheffield City Hall

The long, flowing locks may be gone but the soulful voice remains; Michael Bolton swings by South Yorkshire to play Sheffield City Hall this Halloween on his Time, Love and Tenderness Tour.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist returns to the Steel City for the first time in over two years with a show that promises to take fans on a journey through the Connecticut native’s illustrious solo back catalogue, including such hits as When a Man Loves a Woman, How Am I Supposed to Live Without You and How Can We Be Lovers? among others.

Emerging in the seventies as the singer of hard rock outfit Blackjack under his birthname Michael Bolotin, he made his first breakthrough in the mid-80s as a songwriter, working with Laura Branigan and Cher, who took tracks like I Found Someone into the upper echelons of music charts around the world.

Bolton struck gold in 1987 under his stage moniker though when his cover of the Otis Redding soul staple (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay catapulted him into the popular limelight. Greater success followed over the next decade, including two chart-topping singles, while 1991’s Time, Love and Tenderness album saw him notch up collaborations with writers as diverse as Diane Warren and Bob Dylan.

After several years out of the limelight, Bolton gained a new lease of life in 2011 when his crossover appearance on comedy troupe The Lonely Island’s viral hit Jack Sparrow brought him to a whole new audience and forged a collaborative relationship that saw him feature in their film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and the television feature Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special. Since then, Bolton has only gone from strength to strength; his fans will be thrilled once again to see him back on British shores.