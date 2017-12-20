Music preview: Fran Wyburn releases new single The Foolish Sea

Have your say

Yorkshire folk singer Fran Wyburn has released the first single from her forthcoming debut album, Wood For The Trees.

Foolish Sea is a quirky tale of unrequited love that features the finger-picking guitar playing of George Birkett and cello by Rachel Brown. Its video was created by artist and filmmaker Ray Kane.

Wyburn has previously released two EPs, Little Moments and Postcards, which have earned her airplay on BBC Introducing West Yorkshire and 6 Music.

Wood For The Trees, produced by Dan Webster, will be released in the new year.

