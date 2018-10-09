Music interview – Mr C: ‘What I love about Leeds is the progressive attitude to everything there’

Mr C was part of dance-rock crossover band The Shamen, who reached Number 1 in the UK in 1992 with Ebeneezer Goode. He will be DJ-ing at The Dirty Disco at Mint Warehouse in Leeds on October 12.

You have recently had your own festival, Next Step Forward, tell us about that?

Everyone is always up for having as much fun as possible and with the progressive and forward-thinking nature of the city, the music and DJ programming has always been spot on. Mr C

It was quite incredible. I drew together 7 different cutting edge London collectives for this 24-hour club festival. We had 38 DJs, all very underground and the line-up was London heavy as I really wanted Next Step Forward to be a true representation of cutting edge London. No thrills, just excellent music. Superfreq, Spilt Milk, Class of 88, Dodo Club, Dirty Laundry, Breakfast Club & Misfit were the collectives & I had DJs Bushwacka, Saytek live, Danny Rampling, Colin Dale, Andy Blake, Eddie Richards, Jay Tripwire, Roel Funcken, Steven Rutter, Surreal and Fractious, to name just a few.

How are you looking to grow that over the coming years?

I want to keep it real and grow NSFF organically. Next year I’d like to add Friday night and Sunday evening into the mix and bring in another six or seven London collectives to do showcases. I did this one last week all off my own back so I’d like to get sponsorship and investment for next year so I can add a heavy hitter to each collective too. I don;t want to make it too much bigger, just increase the family by bringing more collectives in and up the quality some more. What’s important is the integrity of the music remains with the steady growth and that it also remains about bringing underground London collectives together as a big family to celebrate what our great city is all about. I’m in no rush for this to become huge so growth has to be organic and real. No hype necessary. I’d also like to add a one-day conference to the festival, which can showcase production and DJ equipment and also have some sort of teaching or mentor element to it. Have London professionals do demonstrations and also talks on how we can all improve what’s going on. Of course it’s a huge task so I now need to start to assemble a good team.

Do you think it’s something that London needs?

London has always been one of the music capitals of the world but most collectives have their own clique. It’s important to have something like NSFF to unite the city more and also to add more profile for London overseas. It’s strange that London has never had a festival like ADE, BPM or Movement so something like this can really bring a lot more focus to London record labels, producers & DJs from people around the world.

You have recently gone out and mentioned that Leeds has always been your 2nd favourite city, why is that?

I love Leeds, nothing to do with the letters in the name of course. What I love about Leeds is the progressive attitude to everything there. By this I mean the music, clubs, fashion, art, culture & lots more. It’s the only city I’ve been to many times outside of London that has that same drive and people with vision to keep things moving forward with quality. I really like that.

You’ve been a heavy and influential part of the The Dirty Disco over the years, what has made the events so special for you?

Firstly it’s full of like-minded people. I’m being polite, nutters is a better word. Everyone is always up for having as much fun as possible and with the progressive and forward-thinking nature of the city, the music and DJ programming has always been spot on. DD is about enjoying without compromise so, for a DJ like me, it’s nice to simply just let go behind the decks as for sure everyone’s going to get right involved.

You’re also now on your 50th release with Suerfreq, tell us about the next release?

The 50th release came out on Friday and is my own new single Show Me. I have fantastic remixes from Reude Hagelsein and Radio Rental so something for every scenario on there. My own original mix is well wonky too. So happy with this release.

How have you adapted the label over the years?

I do the A&R and I’m fussy as hell, so our roster really does tailor music for my specific taste. This give the label la very unique sound that is stand alone. I often have DJs tell me that as Superfreq music is so different that it’s hard to program into their sets. I reckon they’re just being pussies as it’s proper dance floor and therefore accessible in my opinion. Like the Superfreq events, I can’t compromise the sound. Musical integrity is worth way more to me than money.

And do you have new music out also? What can you tell us about that?

As mentioned my new Show Me single is now out, which is my first release of the year. I’ll be going into the studio more in the coming months so that I have a load of music lined up for 2019.

