Leeds Festival 2019: Enter Shikari, You Me At Six and Royal Blood among 50 acts added to line up

A whopping new 50 acts have been added to the Leeds Festival line up for 2019 - joining headliners The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One pilots and Foo Fighters.

A host of household names including Enter Shikari, You Me At Six, The Wombats and Royal Blood have all been added to the bill.

Brighton duo Royal Blood are lined up to bring their juggernaut rock sound back to the main stage for an electrifying appearance at Reading and Leeds. Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher’s meteoric rise is backed up by a trick bag of unabashed hits made to get the festival fields bouncing.

You Me At Six are no strangers to Reading and Leeds and are riding high after the release of their acclaimed sixth album ‘VI’ which has seen them grow into a pop-tastic rock powerhouse. Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakesunleashed incredible punk-edged secret sets at both Reading and Leeds last year and fans can expect another thrilling, crowd surfing goodtime. Australian punks The Chats are making the long flight over, known best for their viral song and video ‘Smoko’.

Festival favourites Circa Waves will be on hand with a bucket full of punchy guitar driven bangers to get the crowd on their feet, joined by follow Liverpudlians and purveyors of indie dance floor hits The Wombats who are at the top of their game.

The enigmatic The Japanese House aka Amber Bain will saunter through a set of dreamy synthpop, whilst Dirty Hit label mate No Rome makes his debut Reading & Leeds appearance. The Hunna have coolly garnered themselves a legion of fans with huge festival friendly radio hits like ‘Bonfire’ and ‘Summer’ and Birmingham’s Peace are ready to make their thunderous return to the festivals.

American DJ Honey Dijon, YouTube sensation Cavetown, Alma as well as Andy C, Becky Hill, Bexey, Blaenavon, Bloxx, Comethazine, D-Block Europe, Distruction Boyz, Fisher, Headie One, Hockey Dad, Holy Goof, Joji,Loud Luxury, The Night Café, Nothing,nowhere., NSG, SASASAS, Slowthai, Ten Tonnes, The Story So Far, Twin Atlantic and Twisted Wheel have also been added to the stellar bill already confirmed for Reading & Leeds 2019.

