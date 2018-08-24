Leeds Festival 2018: Where to charge your phone

It's the endless struggle every Leeds Festival: you want to record all the best bits and Snap all your mates but your shiny smartphone is constantly thirsty.

We've been on a whistle stop tour of the Leeds Festival arena to round up the best places to charge your phone this weekend, in case you didn't bring a battery pack.

Where to charge your phone at Leeds Festival 2018

Supercharge - £25 for all weekend plus £10 deposit (refunded when you bring the battery back).

Located next to the BBC Music Introducing Stage, this is the best value for money though it's the most expensive up front, however if you need lots of charge then it works out cheaper in the end.

A Klass Connections

£5 for one hour

Where to charge your phone at Leeds Festival 2018

£8 two hours

£15 all day

Located near the toilets in the shops just off the main stage. The cheapest place for 2 hour charges in the arena.

Lockerhouse

£5 for one hour

£10 two hours

Located to the right of the main stage as you look at it, next to the bar. Not quite as cheap as A Klass but it's closer.