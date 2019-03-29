Leeds band The Pigeon Detectives to support Madness at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Platinum-selling indie band The Pigeon Detectives will support Madness when the music legends bring their 40th anniversary celebrations to the Yorkshire coast this summer.

The Leeds band - who have released five studio albums since bursting onto the scene in 2007 - will open this not-to-be-missed show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday July 19.

Formed in 2002, The Pigeon Detectives are Matt Bowman on lead vocals, Oliver Main and Ryan Wilson on guitars, Dave Best on Bass, and Jimmi Naylor on drums.

Friends from school, and having known one another since they were 12, the Rothwell band enjoyed a meteoric rise with their first album Wait for Me going on to sell more half a million records.

They followed this with top 40 hits I Found Out, Romantic Type, Take Her Back, I’m Not Sorry and This Is An Emergency.

The Scarborough OAT date promises to be a glorious Yorkshire coast return for Madness who last rocked Britain’s biggest open-air arena in 2017.

Suggs and the boys have chalked up 15 UK Top 10 singles – including the timeless Our House, It Must Be Love, One Step Beyond, My Girl, Wings Of A Dove and Baggy Trousers – together with seven Top 10 albums.

Their 11th studio album 2016’s critically acclaimed Can't Touch Us Now, featuring the hit single Mr Apples, instantly went top five on its release.

Madness are part of a superb line-up at Scarborough OAT this summer. Kylie, Jess Glynne, Hacienda Classical, Years & Years, Madness, Cliff Richard and two shows by Lewis Capaldi have already been confirmed with more acts still to be announced.

Tickets for Madness and The Pigeon Detectives at Scarborough Open Air Theatre are on sale now via: www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).