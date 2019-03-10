Indie rock band Skylights are flying high with new Leeds date

Skylights guitarist Turnbull Smith.
Yorkshire indie rockers Skylights have taken another step towards the big time by announcing a high-profile summer show in Leeds.

The band, whose self-funded debut single YRA was picked up by Radio 1, are playing the city centre’s Wardrobe venue on Saturday, July 27.

News of the show follows a rapturously-received gig at Leeds's Belgrave Music Hall last month.

The band's guitarist, Turnbull Smith, said: “We are taken back by the support we are receiving, the people of Leeds are getting behind us and we’re looking to pay them back with cheap ticket prices and a top-class performance."

Singer Rob Scarisbrick added: "The Belgrave Music Hall was absolutely class, we can’t wait to get on the Wardrobe stage and do what we do."

The Leeds and York-based four-piece signed a management deal with Marone Inc last year and recently confirmed a link-up with promoter Futuresound Events.

Their music has been described as a guitar-driven melodic blend of Nineties indie and punk-style attitude.