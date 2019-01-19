Girl band B*Witched to play in Leeds on St Patrick's Day

Irish Girl group B*Witched are set to spend St Patrick’s Day in Leeds as part of a cult student night out tour.

The nineties stars are the live act for the spring season of Bongo’s Bingo nights, which have been causing chaos at Canal Mills for the last few years.

With a half hour set in the middle of bingo, smoke machines, dancing on tables, flowing fizz and crazy prizes, they will belt out hits such as C’est La Vie, Blame it on the Weatherman and Rollercoaster.

The B*Witched girls, twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O’Carroll, have been working with Bongo’s Bingo for almost four years and admit “it is like nothing else we have ever done.”

In an exclusive interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post, Keavy said: “They contacted us and we did a run, it was like nothing else we have ever done but it was such fun.

“The host will go on, have a few drinks, lots of laughs, bingo but not in the traditional way, crazy dancing on the tables, smoke machines - it is just brilliant and we are the live act part of it.”

There will be extra fun this year as the Leeds show falls on St Patrick’s Day - Sunday, March 17. And, as the girls hail from Dublin and Leeds has a strong Irish background, it is sure to make for a good party.

Keavy added: “We have played in Leeds before and it is always nice to do St Patrick’s Day. Whether you are Irish or not, everyone gets involved.”

And whether you were around in the 90s for the first B*Witched stint, or are not even a fan, the catchy lyrics and feel good music get everyone singing and dancing.

Keavy said: “Everyone generally knows every word. There is something about music that takes you back to a certain period in your life. For those in their 20s or 30s it lates them back to being really young and care free.

“Everyone has a ball and it is like going down memory lane to whatever they were doing.”

B*Witched split in 2002 and all four members went on to do other singing work or follow alternative career paths. They met again as a foursome for the first time in eight years as part of ITV’s Big Reunion shows and have been together ever since.

Keavy added: “It is less pressure this time around. If we make a mistake, ‘oh well’. It is about nostalgia, everyone is on your side, having a good time and we are not trying to convince anyone we are good.”

The next Leeds dates are Wednesday January 23; February 6, 14, 20 and 27 and March 6, 13, 17, 20 and 27.