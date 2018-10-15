Gig review: Tom Grennan at O2 Academy Leeds

There seems a stigma behind characterising male and female singer-songwriters. Comparisons with artists from a year or so ago run true whenever content is written about them. Tom Grennan on the other hand derives from the proper old school. He’s now a heart-throb in the true context of screaming female fans and undoubtedly some male ones too.

The heady heights of stardom are rolling his way, sell-out shows across the country and a brilliant album – Lighting Matches – not long since been released are making the name Tom Grennan a rather popular Google search.

Elli Ingram supported Tom Grennan at O2 academy Leeds. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

At the O2 Academy in Leeds Grennan is here for another sell-out show. Undeniably he has a rather large fan base in Yorkshire with tickets rapidly being snapped up, there’s not much room to move but that won’t stop his fans from knocking out the odd move or two when he’s on stage and the anticipation has built up for this for quite a while.

Sadly, he’s not feeling too great tonight, a bout of man flu has been promoted on social media, it hasn’t however stopped him from performing a short set a couple of hours earlier for The Big Busk, in aid of the Big Issue in the North Trust, in nearby Victoria Gardens. Other acts included Miranda Arieh and Y.O.U.N.G.

Unfortunately I’ve missed the first support act but just caught the delightful performance from Elli Ingram. Brighton based Ingram has made a real mark for herself in Leeds tonight on the back of a solid gold album, Love You Really from late last year, she oozes charisma and understandably influences from Lauren Hill and Angie Stone seem to shine in her set.

As the lights dim Leeds is ready for Tom Grennan, screams pierce the ear drums of the thousands in the Academy and his first song, Sweet Hallelujah, hits a massive strike with his besotted crowd.

Grennan’s voice has a gravel-laden resonance that reverberates in every note that echos from his mouth and song after song is immensely welcomed.

Covering tracks including, Royal Highness, Barbed Wire, I Might and Found What I’ve Been Looking For, Grennan’s set is an explosion of pure talent.

Encoring with All Goes Wrong, Something In The Water and Run in the Rain bring to a close an amazing gig.

Judging by the atmosphere and demographic of the crowd, Grennan is loved by the young and the slightly older. His career, although still on the runway is ready for take off at supersonic speed.