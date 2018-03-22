Gig review: Sigrid at Leeds University Stylus

Born in 1996, Sigrid Raabe is a new kind of popstar. Millennial, self-deprecating and yet deeply aware of her own powers; she’s tapped into exactly what makes the best music resonate – a sense of vulnerability blending with an undisputable ear for a big, life-affirming chorus.

Her first UK headline tour, the Norwegian-born singer is yet to release her debut LP, but has already been named BBC’s Sound of 2018, featured on the Justice League soundtrack and now stands in Leeds at a sold-out concert, clearly unable to contain her glee.

The connection she has established with fans already is palpable – there are signs held aloft and one very excitable girl whom it transpires is from the same town as Sigrid herself, claps louder than any other, pride positively emanating.

Throughout the 14 songs that make up her set, she is every inch the natural performer. ‘Plot Twist’ gets an impressive singalong for such a new artist, as does ‘Raw’, a surprisingly soulful number that she sings with steel – “I get p***ed off when you ask me to be more/ Oh, I just wanna be raw”.

A mix of synthy-pop and big ballads that recall the likes of Lorde and Dua Lipa, her voice is beautiful - delicate when it needs to be, but clinging onto huge notes with an ease that cannot be taught.

Naturally, it’s the radio-friendly double-conclusion of ‘Strangers’ and ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ that display her best – batting off doubters and romantic clichés, she dances deep within her melodies, gaining strength with each lyric, dropping into a deep bow of thanks, face glowing at the joy of connection so far away from home.

Through all the pop that passes us by, we’re rooting for Sigrid – a talent to believe in.