Gig review: Rita Ora at O2 Academy Leeds

Six years have passed since Rita Ora exploded onto the music scene with a No 1 album in the UK and it is safe to say her star continues to rise.

This was a terrific performance in front of a sold-out Leeds crowd as she played a set that marked the greatest hits of her career to date.

Rita Ora at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

Arriving on stage in a eye-catching outfit, the 27-year-old fizzed with energy and passion throughout to leave the packed crowd longing for more.

It was the second night of her UK tour and the atmosphere was electric with the floor and balcony full to bursting.

Hits such as How We Do, Poison and Body On Me, Hot Right Now and Black Widow are lapped up by her adoring fans, who happily singalong.

There was also a rather understated but fitting to the late and great DJ and producer Avicii as Ora performed Lonely Together, her collaboration with the man who died aged just 28 last month.

Raye supported Rita Ora at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

New single Girls got a great reaction with Rita’s fans already knowing it well enough two days after its release to sing it back to her.

And the end of the song brought an unexpected cameo for a group of girls were invited over the barrier and onto the stage to throw some shapes with Ora.

She is a slick, polished and powerful performer while still having a raw edge which she definitely uses to her advantage.

At the end of the 75-minute set, fans headed home happy after a performance they enjoyed seemingly as much as Ora herself. Bravo.