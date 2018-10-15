Gig preview: Jack White at Hull Bonus Arena

Rock and roll royalty doesn’t get much bigger than Jack White, who becomes the latest big name to make their bow at the Bonus Arena, Hull when he plays on October 18.

With 35 Grammy Award nominations and 12 wins across an illustrious career stretching back over two decades, the Michigan-born multi-instrumentalist first came to prominence as the frontman of garage rock heroes The White Stripes, who burst onto the scene in the early millennium with their critically acclaimed album White Blood Cells in 2001.

Their follow-up record, Elephant, took them to even greater commercial heights, charting at Number One in the United Kingdom in 2003 and producing the iconic single Seven Nation Army, the popularity of which has only grown and endured in the intervening years as both terrace and protest anthem. The band cemented their reputation on British shores the following year with the release of the live video Under Blackpool Lights, recorded at the Northern town’s Empress Ballroom in the Winter Gardens.

While a member of The White Stripes, White formed two separate bands in the shape of the Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, with whom he has released a combined additional five albums. Following the dissolution of The White Stripes in 2011, he further embarked on his own solo career, releasing the well-received Blunderbuss the following year and debuting once more at Number One in the UK.

White returns to Yorkshire following a performance at Leeds’s First Direct Arena in 2014 behind his second solo album Lazaretto and plays the Bonus Arena in support of his third LP under his own moniker, Boarding House Reach. Combining experimental rock and classic blues, it builds upon the legacy he has created for himself, further solidifying his reputation as a true master of his craft and a 21st century music legend.