Gig preview: #360RAW3 at The Lending Room, Leeds

Following the first two highly successful, sold out nights of #360RAW, Richard Watson, promoter of the 360 Club at Leeds Lending Room, and Alan Raw, presenter of BBC Introducing West Yorkshire and BBC Introducing Humberside, are proud to announce the third of these special events.

This time presented as an official event for BBC Music’s ‘The Biggest Weekend Fringe’ in association with BBC Introducing West Yorkshire, the third night will take place on Friday May 25 – subtitled #360RAW3 – and will feature a further four of the region’s finest and most exciting emerging acts – Sam Wilde, The Harriets, Dottie Mai and Vaughan – each of them on this occasion drawn from the streets of Leeds. Tickets are £6 plus booking fee and are available here: skiddle.com/e/13200062

As with the previous #360RAW events, the night will see Raw DJ before and between the live sets, playing new music of all styles from local artists. Anyone can turn up and meet the face behind BBC Introducing and are encouraged to bring demos which he may well play on the night, or pass onto the producers for consideration on his shows.

The ethos of #360RAW is purely about supporting emerging acts, a passion that both Watson and Raw share and one that sees them freely offer musicians their time and help and advice without any hidden agenda, as well as attending free industry events, often arranged by the 360 Club themselves.

Sam Wilde are playing at #360RAW at The Lending Room.