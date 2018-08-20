George Ezra in Leeds sold out: Where can you still buy tickets?

British folk singer George Ezra announced his UK tour last week and tour dates have already sold out.

The first leg will take place in November this year at the likes of o2 Academy venues while the second leg will see him perform in arenas in March 2019.

-> Yorkshire Evening Post's Leeds music listings

Two of these dates included Leeds o2 Academy on 8th November 2018 and the First Direct Arena in Leeds on 8th March 2019.

Both of these dates sold out almost immediately when they went on sale.

Where can you buy a George Ezra Leeds ticket now?

Fans of Ezra who weren’t lucky enough to get tickets originally still have a chance to see the Budapest hitmaker through the likes of legal resale sites and potential competitions coming up in the next few months

Twickets is a fan-to-fan ticket resale site which only sells tickets at face value or less as a way to combat ticket touts who resell at extortionate prices.

While there are currently no Leeds tickets listed you can sign up and set an alert here.