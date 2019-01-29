Fresh names added to the Slam Dunk Festival line-up

American rockers Plain White T’s are among the latest names added to the line up for this year’s Slam Dunk Festival.

The festival returns to the city on Saturday May 25, this year taking place at Temple Newsam Park rather than multiple city centre venues.

Freshly announced to the line-up, joining headliners All Time Low, are Slam Dunk debuts Plain White T’s, Hellogoodbye, Touche Amore, Lights, Tigers Jaw, Microwave, Wallflower, Wage War, Employed to Serve and Our Hollow Our Home.

Hellogoodbye’s Forrest Klein said: “We’re totally giddy to be invited over to Slam Dunk this year! The line up is insane, so many friends and lovers in one spot, it’ll be a completely gratuitous smile fest.”

For tickets visit slamdunkfestival.com