Charity concert in tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint to be held in Leeds

A fundraising tour in memory of Keith Flint will come to Leeds in April.

The Prodigy's inimitable front man sadly took his own life earlier this month and was found dead at his home on March 4.

The Cause, a DIY underground dance space in London, has already raised £5,000 and has now organised an 11 date UK tour in honour of the singer with the aim of raising as much money as possible whilst bringing mental health awareness to the masses.

The tour will play the Mint Warehouse in Leeds on Saturday, April 27.

100 per cent of proceeds from ticket sales and bar revenue will be split evenly between the The Cause's two charity partners, CALM and Mind in Haringey.

The tour, curated in collaboration with NLA Artists, will be a UK-wide celebration of the music Keith and The Prodigy inspired.

Local heroes will play alongside those who the band shared line-ups with and whose records were played at events during their rise to fame.

All artists performing throughout the tour are waiving their fee.

Those who can't attend a tour date can also donate via this Just Giving page which will go directly to The Cause's charity partners.

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is leading a movement against male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK.

MIND provides information, advice and support to people affected by mental health problems. It works to prevent mental health problems, promote mental wellbeing and ensure those with mental health problems are respected and included in their local communities.