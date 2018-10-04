Chamber orchestra launched

A classical concert to launch Leeds’ new chamber orchestra, alongside solo a performance from celebrated guitarist Craig Ogden, is to be held in coming days.

The Chamber Orchestra of Leeds has been newly formed by the conductor of the city’s symphony orchestra, Martin Binks MBE, with its inaugural concert to be hosted at St Margaret’s Church in Horsforth on Saturday, October 6 at 7.30pm. Craig Ogden, president of Leeds Symphony Orchestra, will be playing Rodrigo’s ‘Concierto de Aranjuez’, as well as the short Guitar Concerto of Vivaldi. The programme includes the overture to Mozart’s last opera, Haydn’s last symphony, No. 104, known as the ‘London’, and the suite by Gabriel Fauré, ‘Masques et Bergamasques’.