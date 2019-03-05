Celebrating the music of Tina Turner

Tina Turner fans should prepare to be blown away as a brand new show, celebrating the pop icon’s 50-year career, comes to Leeds next year.

‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ will feature stunning musical arrangement’s of the pop queen’s best-loved hits, including Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, and Simply The Best.

And with a tour taking in more than 60 towns and cities across the UK in 2019 and into 2020, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is set to wow the singer’s fans when it heads to Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday March 20, 2020.

Created by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert. In this brand-new touring theatre show, audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by the Elesha Paul Moses - of Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, and X Factor - supported by a full 10-piece live band.

Elesha said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK with this magnificent show that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner.

“Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage. I have performed as her many times over the years so to now be the lead in a show that is travelling all over the UK and celebrating everything about her is an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to party with the fans.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow, from www.cuffeandtaylor.com