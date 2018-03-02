A chance to play at Leeds Festival

A children’s hospice is offering young musicians the chance to play at the Leeds and Reading festivals this summer.

Martin House Hospice Care is giving budding musicians the chance to shine in the spotlight via its Centre Stage 2018 competition.

The prize, which is in its ninth year, gives young bands and solo artists the chance to perform in front of thousands at one of the country’s biggest music festivals, with slots in both Reading and Leeds in August.

Since it was first launched in 2009, Centre Stage has won the support of Yorkshire bands including Embrace, The Cribs and Pigeon Detectives, while raising more than £210,000 for the hospice.

Centre Stage organiser Sarah Smith said: “There are hundreds of talented young musicians in Yorkshire, and this is an incredible opportunity for them to make their mark in front of music industry experts.

“But it’s also a chance for them to make a real difference to children from their area, who have complex and life-limiting conditions. It’s about young people helping young people. We would like to thank Festival Republic for its continued support, which allows us to offer this unique prize.”

Competition entrants must be aged 22 or under, and contestants are asked to raise a minimum of £400 for Martin House. There will be a series of heats at Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen in Leeds from April 24 to 26. The finalists have a professional mentoring day, before going on to play at the O2 Academy in Leeds on Thursday, July 26, where the winners will be chosen by a panel of music industry experts.

Registration is open now, see www.martinhouse.org.uk/Centre-Stage for more.