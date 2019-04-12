6 Music DJ Mary Anne Hobbs pumps up the volume in Leeds ahead of Record Store Day 2019

She may hail from the wrong side of the Pennines but Mary Anne Hobbs is still happy to wax lyrical about Leeds and its music fans.

Mary Anne swapped the studio for the shopfloor today as she presented her BBC Radio 6 Music show from the city's Jumbo Records store in the Merrion Centre.

Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert performing at Jumbo.

The special outside broadcast formed part of the build-up to tomorrow's Record Store Day 2019 celebrations.

Fans packed into Jumbo for the event, which featured live performances from Rozi Plain, Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert as well as a set from legendary Back to Basics DJ James Holroyd.

And, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post after the show, Mary Anne hailed the turnout as the perfect illustration of what makes Leeds so special as a city.

She said: "An event like this is testimony to the fact that people in Leeds are just so switched-on and engaged and really happy to just do something on the spur of the moment.

Fans gathered for the Mary Anne Hobbs event at Jumbo.

"I literally just threw it out there yesterday and said we're in Jumbo Records tomorrow, we're broadcasting live, people are welcome to come down if they want to.

"I wasn't entirely certain anybody would, but the store has been mobbed and there was a big queue.

"That's so typical of the way people in Leeds respond to things, they're really passionate. You feel an incredible sense of energy and spirit wherever you go in the city."

Taking place this year for the 12th time, Record Store Day has become a cherished fixture in the calendar for the UK's music lovers.

James Holroyd at Jumbo.

The 2019 edition of the event will see one-off vinyl releases being made available exclusively in around 250 independent record shops nationwide.

Mary Anne, originally from Garstang in Lancashire, said: "I think for all of us who share this great passion for vinyl, it's probably the biggest day of the year.

"One of the joys of these types of events is that you're bringing together all kinds of kindred spirits – it's been wonderful today."

Asked for her pick of this year's Record Store Day releases, she plumped for an Oliver Heldens remix of classic Chic track Le Freak and Erykah Badu and James Poyser's cover of the Squeeze single Tempted.

Mary Anne Hobbs speaks to Jumbo Records owner Adam Gillison.

The Record Store Day excitement continues at Jumbo tomorrow with performances from the likes of Bang Bang Romeo, Uncle Buzzard and Lunar Sounds.

Other participating stores include Leeds's Crash Records, which will be opening tomorrow at 8.30am – an hour earlier than normal – to cater for the expected crowd of vinyl hunters.