Love Island star Tom Walker spotted on Briggate

Love Island's Tom Walker was spotted on Briggate today.

The 29-year-old model from Leeds was in the city centre hosting a competition to see who can pronounce sportswear brand 'Ellese' properly.

Love Island's Tom Walker was out and about on Briggate today.

He shared the hilarious results over on his Instagram.

Tom said: "It was great to be back in Leeds, especially in the sunshine, and chatting to lots of people on Briggate in the city centre.

“I’ve been doing a competition with sportswear brand, ellese to see if people can say the name correctly – and we’ve had some fun hearing what they’ve come up with!

“But I’m happy to report most people got it right.”

Tom was dumped in week four of this year's Love Island after being voted out by the girls following several explosive incidents with partner Maura.

He said that he often has his infamous faux-pas "let's see if she's all mouth" shouted at him every day - in particular by older women.

He said: "The attention I've received since leaving the villa has been crazy.

"People shout 'she's all mouth' at me everyday in the street, because of the slip-up I had when I was coupled up with Maura.

Tom added: "I get girls my age saying, ‘My mum and my nan love you’.

"One thing I never really thought about happening was having lots of older women message me, some of them have even been quite rude!

"Others just want to take me out on dates. It's all very flattering."