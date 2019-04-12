LISTEN: Leeds DJ legend launched Record Store Day celebrations early today with BBC Radio 6 at Jumbo Records

Leeds DJ legend James Holroyd spun top tunes on BBC Radio 6 today as Mary Anne Hobbs presented her show live from the city's Jumbo Records in celebratation of tomorrow's Record Store Day.

She was joined by special guests Rozi Plain, Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert, who played live.

LISTEN: The show can now be heard on demand online - CLCK HERE.

It featured an exclusive Friday Mix of Record Store Day releases plus Chemical Brothers tour DJ, Bugged Out resident and Back to Basics’ James Holroyd delivered a DJ set.

Mary Anne Hobbs said: ‘I was excited to bring my 6 Music show to Leeds, broadcasting from Jumbo Records, ahead of Record Store Day this weekend.

"Rozi Plain, Aidan Moffat & RM Hubbert played live and Leeds legend James Holroyd was DJing for us."

BBC Radio 6 Music presenter, Mary Anne Hobbs, at Jumbo Records in Leeds.

Tomorrow - Saturday, April 13 - 6 Music presenters across the day, Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie, Huey Morgan, Liz Kershaw, Gilles Peterson, Craig Charles and Tom Robinson, will be celebrating Record Store Day by only playing tracks from their own music collections and sharing their favourite record shop experiences over the years.

The shows can be heard live on BBC Radio 6 Music and on the BBC Sounds app.