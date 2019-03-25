Let’s Ride pedals back to city

British Cycling and HSBC UK have announced that they will be returning to Leeds, as well as Sheffield, this summer following the success of last year’s free family cycling events.

Mass participation event HSBC UK Let’s Ride Leeds (formerly HSBC UK City Ride) will take place on Sunday September 1, when city centre roads will be closed to motor traffic to give thousands of locals the perfect opportunity to explore their city in the saddle.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member with responsibility for sport, said: “We are very excited to be hosting once again a Let’s Ride event in Leeds, which really does promise to be another unforgettable occasion.

“Let’s Ride is a brilliant way for people of all ages and abilities to discover and enjoy cycling, and we can’t wait to see another large turnout at this year’s event in our city.”

HSBC UK Let’s Ride events – which this year aim to build excitement across the country in the run-up to the UCI Road World Championships in September - inspire people to get people to swap their car for the saddle and discover more of their city from a different perspective.

Research carried out at last year’s HSBC UK Let’s Ride event in Cardiff, which coincided with the city’s biggest ever car-free day, found that levels of harmful nitrogen oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) fell by around 69 per cent when roads were closed to motor traffic.

There will also be a range of community-led attractions along the route and at festival zones suitable for all ages and cycling abilities, as well as activities, including music performances, a bike maintenance area, and a zone dedicated to several British Cycling recreation initiatives.

Register at: www.letsride.co.uk