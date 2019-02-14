Leeds shoppers enjoy 1920s style Valentine’s Day dancing

Have your say

SHOPPERS joined in a romantic Valentine’s Day 1920s style swing dance event at the Victoria Quarter in Leeds.

The shopping centre’s arcades were transformed into a dance floor to bring back the ‘good old days.

1920s Valentine's swing dance at Victoria Quarter, Leeds. 14th February 2019.

Leeds band After Hours Quintet provided the music while dance group Swing Dance Leeds encouraged shoppers to take time out and hit the floor.

Seasoned dancers showed showed first timers what moves would impress their very own Fred or Ginger.

A spokesperon for the Victoria Quarter Leeds shopping centre, said: “In a nod to years gone by when sweethearts would swing their partner left, rather than swipe right, the iconic arcades transported guests to the 1920s with an afternoon of old-fashioned romance in the middle of the busy arcades.”

1920s Valentine's swing dance at Victoria Quarter, Leeds. 14th February 2019.