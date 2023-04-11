Leeds First Direct Arena has announced an event, due to take place tomorrow (April 12), will not go ahead due to ‘unforeseen circumstances.’ The Jurassic Takeover was set to take place throughout the day but has been cancelled by its organisers less than 24 hours before the event was scheduled to start.

Leeds First Direct Arena posted on their Facebook page to inform people of the news. The post read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the Jurassic Takeover Day will not be taking place on Wednesday 12th April 2023.

“A new date will be announced very soon and all tickets will remain valid for the reschedule event. We apologise for any inconvenience”

The event was billed as the “UK’s only interactive walkthrough and performance experience”. It was set to feature state-of-the-art animatronic life-like dinosaurs. The event was being held three times across the day from 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm – but now all three events have been cancelled.

People took to Facebook to share their disappointment at the last minute cancellations. One person said: “Very disappointing. My little boy was very excited about seeing this tomorrow.” Another added: “Its my grandson’s birthday tomorrow, hes distraught. He was so looking forward to this.”

The event wa due to take place at Leeds' First Direct Arena