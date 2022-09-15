The annual Christmas fair, Leeds Christkindelmarkt will be back in 2022 with its famous bars, food stalls, restaurants and attractions.

Taking place on Millennium Square in Leeds City Centre every year, the market attracts thousands of visitors from around the UK and beyond.

First opened in 2002, it is one of the biggest German style Christmas markets in the UK, and is a direct partnership between Leeds City Council and the Frankfurt Am Main City Council in Germany.

Here’s everything you need to know about Leeds Christkindelmarkt 2022.

The Christkindelmarkt is once again boasting a wide range of festive stalls and authentic German food & drink

When is the Leeds Christmas Market (Leeds Christkindelmarkt) 2022?

The 2022 edition of the Leeds Christmas market will start on Saturday, 5 November and continue for six weeks until Saturday, 18 December, and will see the return of muchloved bars and restaurants such as Alp Chalet, Kuh Stall and Ski Hutte bar for anyone seeking an authentic German dining experience.

What is there to do at the Leeds Christmas Market (Leeds Christkindelmarkt) 2022?

The market arrangers promises on Facebook a “daily evening programme of light entertainment as well as a weekly children’s show on Sunday mornings with face painting, balloon making and sing-alongs with appearances from our Winter Wonderland Princesses and other characters.

“The Radio Aire street team will also be on hand every weekend with glitter stations and competitions to turn up the Christmas cheer.

“The family-favourite Santa’s Breakfast will once again take place in the Bavarian-styled Alp every Saturday and Sunday morning. Families will have a chance to enjoy a festive buffet breakfast with Father Christmas himself and take part in table arts and crafts organised by event partners Pop Up and Play.”