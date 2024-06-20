Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group are coming to six UK cities 🎶

Post-punk group Interpol are set to tour the United Kingdom in late 2024.

The NYC group are set to perform in Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Bristol and London.

The tour marks the 20th anniversary of the release of their sophomore album, “Antics”

Here’s how you can get tickets and where to start with Interpol for the uninitiated.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 20 years since New York City post-punks Interpol released their second album, “Antics.”

But as the years fly by we of a certain age start to recall where we were when we first saw the music video for “Evil,” one of three singles released off the album to commercial and critical acclaim. Those conversations are immediately followed by the raft of other groups around that time that were considered part of the “post-punk revival,” - good times.

The group are celebrating the occasion this year with a widespread tour, including dates in November for the United Kingdom, as Paul Banks and company perform in Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Bristol and what is set to be a marquee performance at Alexandra Palace to round out their UK tour dates.

But, as much as it pains me to say this, there is a generation of music fans who were born post “Antics” that may be somewhat familiar with Interpol, but perhaps through what they’ve heard through older family members. Or TikTok, if current music trends are anything to go by.

NYC post-punks Interpol are heading to the UK in late 2024, continuing their 20th-anniversary celebrations around their second studio album "Antics." But is that where any new fans of the group should start? (Credit: Interpol/Vevo) | Interpol/Vevo

So where are Interpol playing across the United Kingdom in November, where can you get tickets to see the band play and where should newcomers to the post-punk group start with their back catalogue of albums?

The comments section is open as always if you think the album choices are “wrong” and you have your suggestions with music and art being subjective (to cover my hide.)

Where is Interpol playing in the United Kingdom?

Interpol is scheduled to perform at the following locations across the United Kingdom on the following dates.

What albums should I check out by Interpol before their UK Tour 2024?

Antics (2004)

Given that the tour is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Antics,” it should serve as a natural starting point. But it’s still considered one of the band’s most defining moments that helped propel them into the annuls of the post-punk revival movement of the early ‘00s. It also happens to be lead singer Paul Banks’ favourite Interpol album.

Spearheaded with singles such as “Slow Hands” and the hauntingly fun video for “Evil,” while some may argue their first album should be the starting point, I wager that “Antics” is the album that introduced many fans to the group - and led to comparisons to legendary Manchester act Joy Division (if only for Paul Bank’s baritone vocals alone)

Turn On The Bright Lights (2002)

Interpol’s first studio album, released in 2002, introduced the world to the dark, sombre post-punk that the NYC group provided to the scene in light of the more “uplifting” (at times) works of The Strokes and Bloc Party - to name some of their luminaries.

It very much set the tone for what to expect from the group; sharp, angular guitar riffs, a riding bass line and motorik drumbeat and Paul Bank’s anguished baritone vocals on “Obstacle 1” for example became somewhat of a boilerplate for the band’s sound.

The album, rightfully so, has been considered by a multitude of music journalists as one of the best albums of the 00s, including the likes of Pitchfork and NME.

Standout Tracks: “Obstacle 1,” “NYC,” “Say Hello to the Angels”

Standout Tracks: "Obstacle 1," "NYC," "Say Hello to the Angels"
Where to stream/buy: Spotify/Apple Music/HMV (physical)

El Pintor (2014)

Controversial to some given that I picked the first two Interpol albums (and for purists, omitting several EP and remix albums in the process), but what critically was considered a bit of a creative “lull” after “Our Love To Admire” was immediately rectified with the release of 2014’s “El Pintor.”

It sadly marked the loss of long-time bass player Carlos Dengler but proved to be a hit with critics after their muted response regarding their self-titled 2010 album, with Paul Banks revealing in interviews that after Dengler’s departure, the remaining band members thought their time was up.

Far from it - “El Pintor” became a darling of the music press and ended up on several “end of year lists,” becoming somewhat of a comeback album for the group after what was a minor blip on their discography at that stage.

Standout tracks : “Tidal Wave,” “All the Rage Back Home,” “Same Town New Story.”

Standout tracks: "Tidal Wave," "All the Rage Back Home," "Same Town New Story."
Where to stream/buy: Spotify/Apple Music/HMV (physical)

Where can I get tickets to see Interpol touring the United Kingdom?

Tickets to see Interpol on any number of their November UK tour dates can be purchased from today through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.