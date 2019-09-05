How budding artists across the city can get involved in Leeds International Festival 2020

A record number of submissions from artists wanting to take part in next year’s Leeds International Festival have been submitted - and there is still time to sign up.

The Open Call ends at 5pm on Friday so there is still time to put yourself forward.

Whether you want to propose an event for the CORE or the OFF programme (the two pillars of the festival), submissions are welcome from all, whether comedian, speaker, musician, performer, or anything in between.

The CORE programme, with bigger budgets and prospective audiences, encourages internationally-renowned, world-leading events. OFF meanwhile gives space to underground, local, up-and-coming and the innovative.

Gemma Holsgrove, Leeds International Festival Executive said: “Generation Future is the theme for the festival, encouraging applications to cater to the complexity and range of possibilities inherent in the topic. We sit in a uniquely challenging position - with infinite possibilities at our fingertips, we have the ability to define our futures.

“This is our time, and our trial. We are Generation Future. We encourage applications to explore and question what it means and what it might mean tomorrow.”

For more information on the application process, see https://leedsinternationalfestival.com/open-call/

After the Open Call closes applicants will be notified of decisions by September 30 with first event announcements taking place after.