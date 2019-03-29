Harrogate firm unveils fruity new gin inspired by New Zealand

Premium spirits brand Slingsby has revealed a new addition to its award-winning range of spirits

Slingsby Gooseberry Gin is now available to buy after winning the hearts and taste buds of customers during the early stages of development.

The latest tipple is the second fruit gin the Spirit of Harrogate brand has launched, following in the footsteps of the hugely popular Yorkshire Rhubarb Gin.

The inspiration behind it came from co-founders Marcus Black and Mike Carthy’s visit to New Zealand in 2017 when Slingsby was official supplier to the British & Irish Lions. During their trip to cheer on the team, the pair took a liking to New Zealand’s Sauvignon Blanc which is renowned for its gooseberry-style finish on the palate.

Made with the same botanical mix and classic citrus base of the Slingsby London Dry Gin, the addition of fresh Yorkshire gooseberries brings an unmissable tangy sharpness tempered with a sweet and fruity finish.

Slingsby has created two recipes to show off their new gin’s delicious flavours:

Slingsby Gooseberry G&T

Mix 50ml Slingsby Gooseberry Gin with 200ml Mediterranean tonic and garnish with an apple fan.

Slingsby Gooseberry Spritz

Combine 35ml Slingsby Gooseberry Gin, 25ml white vermouth, 15ml lemon juice, 10ml sugar syrup and 25ml soda in a large wine glass, stir together and top with prosecco and green apple slices.

Founded in 2014, the Spirit of Harrogate range is inspired by William Slingsby who discovered the properties of the water bubbling from Tewit Well almost 450 years ago and helped make Harrogate the spa destination it is today.

The new Slingsby Gooseberry Gin brings the total range to six spirits, with something for everyone from the classic Slingsby London Dry Gin to their seven-times distilled Slingsby Pure Grain Vodka.

Each of the firm’s products use the finest pure single grain spirit and is blended with water drawn from the world-famous Harrogate aquifer; the key ingredients are hand-grown local botanicals synonymous with Harrogate.

And gin lovers can now try a new Master Distiller experience to help work out which type of gin suits their palate before creating their own bespoke bottle of gin from scratch.

The sessions are tailored to the individual – at the beginning of the two-hour workshop each person is given six gins to taste which highlight the categories outlined by The Gin Guild: juniper, citrus, floral, fruit, herbal and spice.

Once you’ve tasted the gins, the mixologists then lead you upstairs to the distillation room where each person is given their own copper still, distillation equipment and iPad, which lists the different flavour profiles and the types of botanicals that fall under each category. Based on your preferences at the initial tasting, you can make a gin that combines botanicals from your favourite categories to create a totally unique gin.

Book online at www.spiritofharrogate.co.uk/experiences or email events@spiritofharrogate.co.uk for more details.

