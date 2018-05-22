Grammy award winning Jack White of White Stripes coming to Yorkshire venue

The Grammy award winning Jack White will perform at Hull Venue on Thursday, 18 October. Tickets go on sale 10am on Friday!

When the White Stripes started in 1997 no one, least of all White, ever expected that a red, white and black two-piece band would take hold in the mainstream world. The band's self-titled debut and sophomore effort De Stijl amassed critical acclaim and built a passionate underground following, but it was the release of 2001’s White Blood Cells that thrust the White Stripes onto magazine covers as they captivated larger audiences through worldwide touring. “Fell in Love With a Girl” served as the band’s breakthrough hit and its accompanying Michel Gondry Lego clip was chosen by Pitchfork as the #1 music video of the 2000s.

The release of Elephant in 2003 not only cemented the band’s reputation, but also offered the #1 hit single “Seven Nation Army,” which has since been appropriated as arguably the most popular chant in sports stadiums around the world.

White formed a "new band of old friends," the Raconteurs, in 2006. Their debut album Broken Boy Soldiers featured the #1 hit single "Steady, As She Goes" and showed a markedly different side of White, one where songwriting, vocal and guitar duties were shared.

Jack White released his third solo album, Boarding House Reach (Third Man/XL Recordings), in March. The album, his first in four years, was produced by Jack White III and recorded at Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA; it was mixed by Bill Skibbe, Joshua V. Smith, and White at Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN.

Tickets for Jack White at Hull Venue will go on sale Friday 10am via http://bit.ly/2FgaaFg

Tickets are priced £39 (standing) and £49 (seated). Booking fees apply.

Alternatively you can call 0844 8440444. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge. For any queries regarding accessible ticketing please call 0800 9884440.