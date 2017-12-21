FIRST PHOTO: Yorkshire born tiger cub takes first steps outside at Flamingo Land

A tiger cub born at Yorkshire's Flamingo Land hs taken her first steps outside - giving visitors an early Christmas treat.

The female Sumatran tiger was born at the theme park's zoo in August.

But this is the first photo of her taking those first tiger feet steps outside, as her proud parents looked on.

VIDEO: Name wanted for cute new born tiger cub at Flamingo Land - can you help?

READ MORE: Christmas family fun days out and winter breaks at Flamingo Land - CLICK HERE.

SAVE UP TO £140: Flamingo Land 2018 annual pass exclusive limited reader offer ends December 24, 2017 - CLICK HERE.



The new tiger cub arrival was the culmination of seven years of hard work by the Flamingo Land animal carers in their attempts to protect the critically endangered species.

Three years ago her parents - the same breeding pair Bawa and Surya - produced triplets which have now gone onto other collections to start their own families.

There are as little as 300 Sumatran tigers left in the wild so Flamingo Land has increased the world population levels of this magnificent species by 1.3%.

Flamingo Land Conservations project - called The Udzungwa Forest Project - has secured 26km2 of rainforest in Tanzania to ensure it’s survival.

"The female cub is now eating around 800g of meat each day whilst still occasional feeding from mum" said Ross Snipp, Zoo Manager at Flamingo Land Resort.

"She has been microchipped and vaccinated and was 8.5kg when she was weighed at 11 weeks old".

Gordon Gibb (the resort owner) said;

“Conservation is our passion and the survival of the Sumatran Tigers is one of our key missions. Together with our achievements in the field through our Udzungwa Forest Project in Tanzania we are at the forefront of International Strategic Conservation. We are extremely proud of our efforts.”