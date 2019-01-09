Leeds cinemas to host singalong screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody will be returning to cinema screens in Leeds in 2019, but this time with a tuneful catch.

This time around, Queen fans can don their fake moustaches in singalong screenings of the Freddie Mercury biopic at Leeds The Light and Kirkstall Road from Friday, January 11.

The film, released last October, has been nominated for two Golden Globes and follows stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. However, the updated version sees Freddie return to our screens, but this time gives fans the opportunity to participate with live on-screen singalong.

While many will know classic hits such as ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ and ‘We Are The Champions’ by-heart, the screening will include lyrics at the bottom of the screen for fans that haven’t quite memorised all the words yet.

The original release grossed over $600 million at the box office worldwide and in just nineteen days, the Queen biopic clocked up £28.9m at box offices across the UK.

Johnny Carr, alternative content manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Rami back to our screens as Freddie, and we anticipate the singalong version will be a real hit with Queen fans!

“We’re kicking off 2019 in style with some blockbuster international musical events, along with an unbeatable mix of theatre, opera, sport, gaming and classic films, all presented in incredible sound and picture quality and accompanied by maximum comfort. We can’t vouch for the quality from the audience participation however!”

To book film tickets in advance visit: https://www.myvue.com/event/bohemian-rhapsody-sing-along/synopsis