Captain Marvel, Fighting With My Family and The Aftermath feature in our list of the best releases in cinemas

What's hot now on the silver screen.

Captain Marvel (12A)

Set in 1995, with a toe-tapping soundtrack to match, the film follows US Air Force pilot Carol Danvers on her journey to become one of the most powerful heroes in the history of the Marvel comics.Starring Brie Larson.

Fighting With My Family (12A)

Alex thinks he’s just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana.

Green Book (12A)

Set in America in 1962, Green Book tells the heart-warming true story of Tony Lip, a working-class Italian-American bouncer who takes on a job as a chauffeur for Dr. Don Shirley, a highly-educated African-American classical pianist.

Instant Family (12A)

Inspired by the experiences of writer-director Sean Anders, Instant Family is a surprisingly sweet and touching comedy drama about foster parenting, which delivers its core messages of patience and self-sacrifice with sincerity and tear-filled eyes.

The Aftermath (15)

A wartime love triangle set against the backdrop of a devastated and defeated Germany makes for surprisingly gloomy viewing in James Kent’s handsome but emotionally starved drama based on the novel by Rhidian Brook.