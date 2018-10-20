EXCLUSIVE: Yorkshire chart stars The Sherlocks reveal second album details and Kaiser Chiefs support at Elland Road

Yorkshire chart stars The Sherlocks revealed plans for a second album ahead of their sold out homecoming show in Leeds.

They will record their next offering in Liverpool with producer James Skelly, lead singer of The Coral and one of the producers behind the first two albums of Stockport band Blossoms.

And tit has been announced they will be supporting Leeds superstars Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road Stadium on Saturday, June 8.

Frontman and songwriter Kiaran Crook, 22, said that the Bolton Upon Dearne band are looking forward to their first recording session with The Coral’s lead singer at Parr Street Studios on Monday.

The hard-working band - with more than 1,000 lie shows to their name already - will have only Sunday off after their current UK tour which came to an end with a sold out show at Stylus in Leeds.

“We’re going to lay down two singles next week, and then return to complete the whole album in December,” said Kiaran.

“We’re only just finishing gigs to support our debut record, but we’ve never been a band to sit still.

“We’ve eight tracks that are certain to be included on the record, and I’ve a good idea which of the other songs will also make it, although once we get into the studio anything can happen.”

Allowing time for mixing and post production means the successor to Live For The Moment, which charted at number six and was the biggest selling debut album by any band in 2017, could be ready before the middle of next year.

While the lads wouldn’t be drawn on a release date, they did reveal the names of some of the songs contending for a place on their album.

“We’ve been playing two new numbers, Magic Man and NYC (Sing It Loud), on this current UK tour, plus two more called Now and Then and Waiting on our September European dates,” explained Kiaran.

“These tunes give a clue to where our new album is heading. It’s going to be upbeat with plenty of bangers.

“We’re evolving as musicians and we are buzzing with new ideas, but the jump won’t be too big for anyone who’s already a fan of our band.”

The Sherlocks and The Coral both appeared at Neighbourhood Weekender in Warrington in May, but Kiaran says the bands have never met.

The Sherlocks

James Skelly, along with Rich Turvey, masterminded Blossoms’ self-titled number one debut album in 2016 and this year’s follow up, Cool Like You.

This month, Kiaran, his brother and drummer Brandon, lead guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother and bassist Andy have been playing to packed venues in the UK and Ireland after touring Europe in September.

At gigs in Cardiff and Coventry they paid tribute to local heroes Stereophonics and The Enemy respectively with a cover version of those bands’ songs.

At Keele University, fans were still chanting the chorus to single Chasing Shadows outside of the venue.

This week, the band has crossed from Dublin to Belfast before playing Liverpool O2 Academy on Friday.

Support act Trampolene, who are made up of Jack Jones, bassist Wayne Thomas and drummer Rob Steele, have also been winning over new fans on this tour. They headline their own shows at Record Junkee, Sheffield on Friday 23 November and Brudenell Social Club, Leeds on Thursday 29 November.

The Sherlocks Josh, Andy, Brandon and Kiaran. Photo: Richard Derbyshire

Meanwhile, Manchester band The Covasettes supported The Sherlocks at Stylus Leeds on Saturday, but it wasn't the first date on the tour for lead guitarist and vocalist Matt Hewlett - he was in charge of merchandise sales for the headliners at other venues.

The news of plans for a second album completes a year of highlights for The Sherlocks which Andy says has been “huge” for the band.

They have supported Liam Gallagher in Europe and at London’s Finsbury Park, played in America and Japan and performed to more than 3,500 fans at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse.

They were also one of the main stage stars of summer festivals at Bingley Live, Y Not in Derbyshire and Tramlines at its new home in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield.

Next, they headline BBC Introducing Live at Tobacco Dock, London on November 8, where one of the curators of the event, BBC 6 Music DJ Steve Lamacq, has been a longtime champion of The Sherlocks ever since he saw them play as an unsigned band at a rain soaked Tramlines in Sheffield in 2015.

He then invited them to record a Maida Vale session for broadcast on his drive time show, and in 2016 took them to SXSW Festival in America as part of a showcase of up and coming new British acts.

For more visit thesherlocksmusic.co.uk