Younger brother of The 1975 singer Matty Healy to star in Leeds soap Emmerdale

Young actor Louis Healy - son of Denise Welch and brother of The 1975 singer Matty Healy - is set to appear in upcoming episodes of the Emmerdale are both set to appear in upcoming Emmerdale episodes.

Healy, who has starred in Vera and Scott and Bailey, will start in the show from the week started Monday September 16 and continue for the next few months.

Louis Healy.

Playing the character of Danny, he will befriend Sarah Sugden, who quickly becomes smitten with him.

Meanwhile in the same week of episodes, comedian Tommy Cannon has also been cast the role of Derek, a regular patient of resident Doctor Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), but the full extent of this storyline is under wraps.

Emmerdale airs daily at 7pm, with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8pm.

Emmerdale cast with Tommy Cannon.

