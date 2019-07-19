Yorkshire's latest music fest left fans Askern for more!

Have your say

Yorkshire's new kid on the rock block put the sound into resounding success.

So successful Askern Music Festival proved, promoters promise "bigger and better" follow-up fest.

Best of the fest: Cast ensured "Fine Time"

Searching for successor to last year's headliner Scouting for Girls, organisers Cast around for equally impressive star turn ... Liverpool indie darlings duly delivering in Fine Time style.

Fronted since '92 by Brit Pop bassist John Power, after leaving The La's, sum of the band's parts was way more than second single Alright.

Guiding Star to Sandstorm, their 90-minute set ensured packed crowd didn't Walk Away, despite downpours aplenty at the village welfare cricket club.

Their storming set followed equally impressive second string Starsailor, front man James Walsh prompting impromptu Why Does It Always Rain On Me Travis cover sing-along as heavens opened.

Starsailor star: James Walsh

No shortage of hits here, fans' faves culled from tuneful ten top 40 UK singles off five studio albums since their 2000 formation.

Anthemic "thank goodness for the good souls, that make life better" struck a resounding chord for this family friendliest of festivals, celebrating fine food and drink as well as music.

Some 20-odd groups, from Primyl Vinyl to Vigilantes, The Consequences to Kris Crump, The Tin Foils to The White Lighters, took to stages to showcase up and coming local talent.

Other highlights included unexpectedly early Toploader, advance audience swaying in the afternoon sun rather than Dancing in the Moonlight, referenced in their 2000 earworm cover that shifted more than a million copies worldwide.

Promoters Andy, Kristian and Ashley: "bigger and better" festival planned

And acoustic sets come no better than Chris Helme, former front man of John Squire’s post-Stone Roses combo The Seahorses.

Far cry from Stones and Oasis stadium support slots, but Yorkshire's home grown talented troubadour never gives less than full commitment, or fails to impress lovers of accomplished singer-songwriting.

And the best news? Organisers Andy, Kristian and Ashley confirm: "Seeing everyone have a great time meant a lot. See you all next year ... bigger and better, yeah?"

But, if you can't wait that long, check out off-shoot September 21 Viva La Coldplay tribute band at the same Manor Way venue.